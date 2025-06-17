Selectors have thrown young guns into deep waters of swinging and seaming conditions, where technique meets temperament, but if they swim across, they won’t just survive, they will thrive

India players during the intra-squad match at Beckenham on Sunday, ahead of the five-match Test series vs England. Pic/BCCI

I’m sure it couldn’t have been easy for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to take the decision to hang up their boots — for a game they’ve loved, lived, and given everything to.

For fans like us, it’s never easy to watch your favourite batsmen step away, especially when you feel they still have so much cricket left

in them.

Having known them personally, I can understand their reasons. But I also understand the fans’ emotions — the sadness, the questions, the ‘what ifs’. Naturally, there will be talk. People will wonder if a difference in vision with the current head coach had something to do with it. But beyond all that, what remains is the legacy they leave behind — their passion, their runs, their joy, and the pride they gave to millions of us.

Having worked with all of them over the years, I can say that it’s not easy to please someone like Gautam Gambhir. He’s always been incredibly hard on himself as a cricketer, and maybe that same toughness sometimes spills over into how he handles others — especially those he has played alongside, and the legends who’ve helped shape Indian cricket. We must always speak of such icons with respect, because sometimes when we speak ill of others, the spit falls back on us. A heartfelt thank you to Rohit and Virat. You gave us not just runs, but memories — moments filled with joy, grit, and passion. You celebrated the successes of your teammates in your own unique ways, and we felt every bit of that love for the game. Different in style, but united in heart — you’ve given a generation of fans something truly special.

Real test begins now

Now, the focus shifts. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had a big challenge — picking a team for a tough tour, right at the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. This is where boys become men, and men prove their mettle. Yes, domestic cricket matters — but it’s really just the sharpening ground. The real test begins now — in swinging, seaming English conditions, where technique meets temperament. The selectors have thrown the young guns into deep waters. And if they swim across, they won’t just survive — they will thrive. They will write their own stories, inspire new dreams, while carrying the hopes of a billion people.

Rishabh Pant as vice-captain is a smart call. I’ve seen him grow since his U-19 days. He thinks differently, and when given the freedom to be himself, he’s a match-winner. He knows how to balance the madness of T20s with the patience of Test cricket. Hopefully, this new role makes him even wiser.

I personally would’ve leaned towards KL Rahul for captaincy — his calm mind and big-match experience make him a natural leader. But the selectors clearly have the future in mind. Shubman Gill has been groomed for years, and now he’s not just expected to deliver with the bat, but also to lead. I hope the added responsibility doesn’t take away from his fearless batting. The support from the dressing room will be key. Whenever he’s at a crossroads, it’s the team behind the scenes — the ones watching every angle on their laptops — that must guide him. And when his decisions bring success, he should be given due credit.

Grooming Pant as a future leader is another smart move. Let him walk alongside Gill for now. That journey, that understanding, will shape him for the future.

Adaptability is everything

As for the rest of the team — batters and bowlers — adaptability is going to be everything. England won’t just test their skills, it will test their spirit, their patience, and their willingness to learn. The red ball there doesn’t follow the script — it swings, seams, and surprises you when you least expect it. Those who adjust quickly, will shine. And the smart ones — the humble ones — will be wise enough to seek out advice from those who’ve conquered these conditions before.

The presence of Jasprit Bumrah is a big plus — his experience will be a guiding light for the younger bowlers. But personally, I will miss Mohammed Shami the most. There’s just something about watching him bowl in English conditions — his rhythm, his seam position, the way he makes the ball talk. Still, this opens up a great opportunity for someone new to step up, grab the moment, and start their own legacy.

If you’re hungry to learn, you must ask those who’ve tasted success. There’s no shame in it — only strength.

Good luck, and God bless. Let’s take our fighting spirit into these English conditions — and show once again what belief, heart, and teamwork can do.

The author was part of India’s 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team