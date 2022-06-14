Shadab Khan gives Pakistan ODI series sweep against WI

Shadab’s career-best 86 off 78 balls revived Pakistan to 269-9 after the hosts chose to bat first and their top order stumbled against the surprise off-spin of Nicholas Pooran

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (right) celebrates a WI wicket. Pic/AFP

Shadab Khan’s brilliant all-round performance led Pakistan to a 53-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international and a 3-0 series sweep.

Shadab’s career-best 86 off 78 balls revived Pakistan to 269-9 after the hosts chose to bat first and their top order stumbled against the surprise off-spin of Nicholas Pooran, who finished with 4-48 in 10 overs on Sunday.

West Indies’ own struggle against spin continued as its middle order again capitulated against Shadab (4-62) and Mohammad Nawaz (2-56). The visitors were bowled out for 216 in 37.2 overs, losing by 53 runs under the DLS method. A dust storm in Multan suspended play for an hour during Pakistan’s innings and the match was reduced to 48 overs a side.

