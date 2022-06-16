IND vs SA: India aim to level series after momentum turning win in Visakhapatnam

After outplaying India in the first two games, the South Africans were at the receiving end in the third match, eventually losing by a massive 48-run margin

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrate after the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen during the third T20I between India and South Africa. Pic/ AFP

The under fire Rishabh Pant managed to get the monkey off his back to open his account as India's skipper in the third T20I. However, his batting has now come under the scanner for a string of low scores and not-too-impressive strike rates.

South Africa's bowlers have bowled ingeniously to Pant, not letting him access his most profitable scoring area, cow corner. The men in blue will need Pant at his blistering best to boost the scoring rate in the middle overs, in what is yet another do-or-die encounter with the Proteas.

In the last game, India had got off to a thunderous start with the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan notching up fifties. The duo will want more of the same this time around as well.

Shreyas Iyer's game plan against the short-pitched delivery has been a bane for him thus far. He will be itching to make a significant score as the host nation's number 3.

The spin bowling department saw significant improvement in the last outing. While Axar Patel kept things tight, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets to make good use of the pressure created by his spin-bowling compatriot.

Meanwhile, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues deliver the goods, while Harshal Patel added 4 wickets to his international tally in a very impressive outing. Avesh Khan didn't get a wicket in the last match but still bowled a miserly spell.

As for the visitors, all they need is a win to seal the series. However, they will continue to remain with Aiden Markram who will be returning to South Africa having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the series.

They may also be without star batsman and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock whose fitness is limbo following a wrist injury.

After outplaying India in the first two games, the South Africans were at the receiving end in the third match, eventually losing by a massive 48-run margin.

The batting went up in flames all too easily following a mixed performance with the ball in hand. The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi bore the wrath of the Indian batsmen, going at over 10 an over.

The pace attack continues to be ably led by Kagiso Rabada. However, their catching has left a lot to be desired.

The 4th T20I will take place at Rajkot on June 17th.

Teams (from):

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

(With inputs from PTI)