Ruturaj Gaikwad: IPL performance has increased expectations

The 25-year-old from Maharashtra has amassed 1,207 runs in 36 IPL matches so far, but managed just 120 in six T20Is, including the maiden fifty that he scored in the third T20 against South Africa on Tuesday

Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his 50 on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

He hasn’t been able to translate his IPL form into national colours, but India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is not too worried as for him it is all about “staying consistent mentally” and “trusting the process.”

Asked if life is on the edge for him, Gaikwad said: “Not really on the edge, it is just part and parcel of the sport.

“Last year I had a really good year so people come with a lot of expectations when you have a great year even in IPL and domestic.”

His form was patchy in the IPL this year as well before he turned things around, scoring 368 runs, including three fifties in 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings. “In the IPL, the wicket was slightly bowler-friendly. There was no flat wicket, it was two-paced, the ball was turning, and there was some swing.

“So 3-4 games in IPL, I got out to good balls where in some dismissals, some good shots went to the fielder’s hand, it is part of T20 cricket.

“You will have off days and really bad days. It is a matter of staying consistent mentally, trusting your process.”

