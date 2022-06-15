Full bounty: IPL media rights rake in Rs 48,390cr

“I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organisational capabilities despite two pandemic years,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted

BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The IPL media rights for a five-year period, starting 2023.

While Disney Star retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore per game), the most sought-after India digital rights deal was acquired for Rs 20,500 crore by the Reliance backed Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C by paying Rs 2,991 crore more.

The deal for package A and B is for 410 matches across five years with 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024 and 84 each in 2025 and 2026. The 2027 edition will have 94 games. The package D for overseas rights for various regions was bagged by Viacom and Times Internet.

“Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision” the BCCI secretary added. The value of per IPL match made more than a 100 per cent jump from previous Rs 54.5cr to around Rs 114cr.

