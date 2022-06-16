IND vs SA: Aiden Markram officially ruled out of India tour

Markram isn't the only key Proteas batter who hasn't been available. Star player Quinton de Kock, who missed the second and third game due to a wrist injury, is yet to be declared fit to play

Aiden Markram. Pic/AFP

South Africa will be without Aiden Markram for the remaining 2 matches of the series against India. On Wednesday, it was officially confirmed that Markram, who had already missed the first 3 games due to Covid-19, will return back to South Africa.

As per PTI, a cricket South Africa statement said,"Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Proteas' tour of India. He spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series."

"The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility, as required when an individual tests positive on tour," it added.

Markram isn't the only key Proteas batter who hasn't been available. Star player Quinton de Kock, who missed the second and third game due to a wrist injury, is yet to be declared fit to play.

The statement further said that a decision on wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock availability for the remaining two matches will be made in due course by CSA's medical team. "Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury.

The Proteas' medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course," it read.

The visitors beat India in the first two games in impressive fashion. However, a loss in the third T20I means the series stands at 2-1. A victory in Rajkot will be enough for the Proteas to seal the 5-match series.

(With inputs from PTI)