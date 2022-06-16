Kemar Roach declared fit to play; set to bolster West Indian attack vs Bangladesh

Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Updated on: 16 June,2022 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Roach had suffered an injury while representing Surrey in the County Championship. But has recovered in time to be added as the 13th player in the squad

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shakib Al Hasan pose with the trophy ahead of the first test between West Indies and Bangladesh. Pic/ AFP


In what comes as a major boost to the West Indian cricket team, Kemar Roach has been declared fit and has been subsequently added into the West Indies squad for the test series against Bangladesh which will begin today, 16th June.

Roach had suffered an injury while representing Surrey in the County Championship. But has recovered in time to be added as the 13th player in the squad.




He is the undisputed leader of the West Indies pace attack, and has 242 test wickets to his name at an average of 27. Incidentally, Kemar's best test performance also came against Bangladesh. He had taken an innings haul of 6/48 in 2009.


Back then, Roach used to be an out-and-out quick, relying on his pace to rattle the opposition. This version of Roach, however, relies on skill, swing and seam to outwit the opposition.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20Is against Ireland 

The men in maroon's coach Phil Simmons was ecstatic to have the experienced pacer back. According to IANS, He said in the press release, "It's brilliant that he's (Roach) fit for the Test match. He's always an inspiration for the younger players we have here and he's ready to go."

"With 250 wickets around the corner, we're happy with what he brings to the table, not just on the field but in the dressing room as well. I'm glad he's fit and looking forward to seeing him getting out there and doing what he does so well."

(With inputs from IANS)

