England lose Test Championship points for slow over-rate vs New Zealand

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the home side were ruled to have been two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

Ben Stokes and Matt Henry shake hands after England's victory over New Zealand. Pic/AFP

England have been docked two World Test Championship points and fined 40 per cent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate in their second Test win against New Zealand.

International Cricket Council rules state that players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee and the team loses a Test Championship point for every over they fail to bowl in the allotted time.

