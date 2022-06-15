England vs New Zealand: Jonny Bairstow blinder stuns Kiwis in second Test

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings

Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century against NZ on Day Five of the second Test. Pic/AFP

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes destroyed New Zealand’s attack as England won the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings. But Bairstow, who came in following the dismissal of in-form Joe Root, bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England’s Test history, off just 77 balls. England captain Stokes hammered an unbeaten 75.

Earlier, NZ were bowled out for 284 in their second innings. Daryl Mitchell topped scored with 62 not out. After a string of dropped catches from both teams over the previous four days, Tom Latham put down the first ball after lunch after Pope edged Boult to the slips. It could have been a costly moment but Henry spared Latham’s blushes as his superb angled delivery had Pope caught behind for 18.

