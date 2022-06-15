Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Madhya Pradeshs Himanshu Mantri hits ton vs Bengal

Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh’s Himanshu Mantri hits ton vs Bengal

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Bangalore
Agencies |

Top

The day clearly belonged to Mantri, as he frustrated the Bengal attack. In his 280-ball innings, Mantri hit as many as 15 boundaries and one maximum

Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh’s Himanshu Mantri hits ton vs Bengal

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal as his unbeaten 134 took them to 271 for six. 

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: I could have batted longer, says Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal




The day clearly belonged to Mantri, as he frustrated the Bengal attack. In his 280-ball innings, Mantri hit as many as 15 boundaries and one maximum.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ranji trophy cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK