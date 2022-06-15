Breaking News
Ranji Trophy: I could have batted longer, says Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

The left-hander fell while attempting to play UP off-spinner and skipper Karan Sharma (2-39) down the leg side, only managing to nudge it to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel instead

Yashasvi Jaiswal. File pic


Ranji Trophy semi-finals in Bangalore on Tuesday, felt he could have batted longer. 

Jaiswal, 20, saw his opening partner and skipper Prithvi Shaw (0) and one-drop Armaan Jaffer (10) back in the pavilion with the team’s total reading just 24 and built his second first-class ton sensibly, off 227 balls and with the help of 15 fours. 




However, the left-hander fell while attempting to play UP off-spinner and skipper Karan Sharma (2-39) down the leg side, only managing to nudge it to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel instead.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: UP boy props up Mumbai

“Every innings is important for me, but I will remember this one for a long time. The wicket wasn’t easy today [Tuesday]. It was very difficult [to play] early in the morning as the ball was swinging a lot. I told myself that I must take on the responsibility. I tried to play as close to the body as I could,” Jaiswal told mid-day from Bangalore on Tuesday. 

Speaking about his dismissal, he added: “That was not a ball I should have got out to. But, it’s okay, in cricket anything can happen. But, I believe that I could have batted for a longer time.”  

Jaiswal, who was not part of Mumbai’s playing XI in the three league games that were held before IPL-15, credited Zubin Bharucha, who is a key member of Rajasthan Royals coaching staff, for guiding him through a successful IPL. This was Jaiswal’s second successive Ranji ton, having scored 103 against Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals. He attributed his Ranji form to mental toughness.

