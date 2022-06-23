Rohit Sharma completes 15 years playing for India; posts heartfelt Tweet

Since his debut against Ireland all those years ago, Rohit has gone on to become a true stalwart of Indian cricket and will go down as one of India's greatest ever batsman

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Today, June 23rd, marks the day when current India captain Rohit Sharma graced the international stage against Ireland in an ODI. Though he didn't bat in that game, Rohit has gone on to become a true stalwart of Indian cricket. He has amassed an incredible tally of over 15000 international runs across 400 games and will go down as one of India's greatest ever batsman.

Rohit took to Twitter to celebrate the day and thank the fans who have stuck with him through thick and thin. His heartfelt Tweet said, "15 years in my favourite jersey. Hello everyone. Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

𝟭𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 in my favourite jersey 👕 pic.twitter.com/ctT3ZJzbPc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 23, 2022

"I just what to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the players that I am today. To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics: your love and support for the team are what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across."

However, the Indian opener's legacy is far from over. His next assignment will be leading the Indian team in the series against England. A win in the one-off Test, which is part of last year's tour where India lead 2-1, could further cement Rohit's place in Indian cricket's hall of fame.