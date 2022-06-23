Yashasvi Jaiswal credits England batsman Jos Buttler for his fantastic Ranji Trophy form

Having been a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL, Jaiswal had the privilege of watching Jos Buttler destroy bowling attacks for fun, and has said that he got a tip or two from the England wicket-keeper batsman

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Pic/ PTI

Young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is already making a big name for himself on the domestic circuit. He has started his Ranji Trophy career in stellar fashion with 3 back-to-back hundreds to go with a 78 he scored in the ongoing Ranji final vs Madhya Pradesh.

Having been a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL, Jaiswal had the privilege of watching Jos Buttler destroy bowling attacks for fun, and has said that he got a tip or two from the England wicket-keeper batsman.

According to IANS, BCCI's domestic Twitter handle posted a video where Jaiswal credited a chunk of his success to Buttler. He said, "I try to follow his tips, which have helped me. Watch the ball, understand the situation and keep playing good cricketing shots that I follow."

While Jaiswal is dominating the red ball, Buttler has continued his red-hot form in the series against the Netherlands where he has plundered 248 runs in 2 ODI innings at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 185.

(With inputs from IANS)