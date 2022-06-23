Jason Roy praises new-look England ODI team for thrashing Netherlands 3-0

Jason Roy was rightly awarded the Man of the Match for his knock of 101* off just 86 balls

Jason Roy. Pic/AFP

England wrapped up their ODI series against the Netherlands by romping to another massive victory. Having to chase a score of 245 in 50-overs, England reached the target in just 30.1 overs with opener Jason Roy taking the plaudits for his unbeaten 101 off 86 balls.

Roy was rightly awarded the Man of the Match award for his knock. Jason made sure to shower ample of praise on what was virtually a second-string England side.

According to ANI, in the post-match presentations Roy said, "Very chuffed to finish off on a high, send off the travelling fans well. We pride ourselves on playing well, the bowlers have been brilliant. It's a great benchmark but we have big tests coming up in the summer."

"Every new player looked like they've played 50 games, they've enjoyed the atmosphere. The future is bright. Netherlands is a great place to travel to, we should make a habit of it."

The 'big tests' Roy alluded to are the series against India and South Africa coming up. Both the visiting teams will face a stern challenge against this red-hot England team that knows no bounds.

(With inputs from ANI)