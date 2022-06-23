Upbeat England aiming for 3-0 whitewash vs New Zealand in 3rd Test

The hosts have made one change to the team that won the last Test over a week ago, express pacer Jamie Overton replaces James Anderson who has been rested with the India Test in mind

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates a wicket. Pic/AFP

After a brief break so that England could fulfill their ODI commitments towards the Netherlands, the much anticipated Test series vs New Zealand resumes with the 3rd game at Leeds.

However, there isn't much to play for as a revitalized England side put the visitors to the sword in the first two Tests, wrapping up the series in the process. But for New Zealand, this match will be an opportunity to rectify their mistakes and leave the series on a high.

The hosts have made one change to the team that won the last Test over a week ago, express pacer Jamie Overton replaces James Anderson who has been rested with the India Test in mind.

For New Zealand, an injury to Kyle Jamieson should see the veteran Neil Wagner return to the eleven. Kane Williamson will also make a comeback after missing the last Test with Covid-19. He's likely to replace Michael Bracewell or Henry Nicholls in the team.

Also Read: When Washington Sundar wore the ‘right’ pads

England's new-found approach has seen the batsmen take the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners, not letting them assert their dominance in swing-friendly conditions. The likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry will have to find a way to stop leaking runs while also posing a threat.

Rain is likely to disrupt the Test over the weekend, so don't be surprised to see England gun down another target at a super-fast pace if all the stars align for them to do so.

At the very least New Zealand would look to escape with a draw. However, the England batsman still remain vulnerable technique-wise and are generally one Joe Root wicket away from an ugly collapse.

All-in-all expect this match to be a juicy affair with both teams eager to win, England will want a whitewash, New Zealand will want revenge.