Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  London
Anderson was reportedly battling a leg niggle which restricted him to just 8.4 overs of the second innings at Trent Bridge and delayed his introduction into the attack until the second hour of the final morning

England pacer James Anderson could be rested for third Test vs New Zealand

England pace bowling stalwart James Anderson will likely miss the third and final Test against New Zealand at Leeds from June 23 as he was reportedly suffering from a leg discomfort on the final morning of the Trent Bridge Test. 

A report in Daily Mail has said that Anderson, 39, could miss the third Test more on account of taking rest rather than injury, given the busy summer schedule ahead, including the Test against India.




Anderson was reportedly battling a leg niggle which restricted him to just 8.4 overs of the second innings at Trent Bridge and delayed his introduction into the attack until the second hour of the final morning, the report said.

