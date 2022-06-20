England pacer James Anderson could be rested for third Test vs New Zealand

Anderson was reportedly battling a leg niggle which restricted him to just 8.4 overs of the second innings at Trent Bridge and delayed his introduction into the attack until the second hour of the final morning

James Anderson

England pace bowling stalwart James Anderson will likely miss the third and final Test against New Zealand at Leeds from June 23 as he was reportedly suffering from a leg discomfort on the final morning of the Trent Bridge Test.

A report in Daily Mail has said that Anderson, 39, could miss the third Test more on account of taking rest rather than injury, given the busy summer schedule ahead, including the Test against India.

Also Read: India, South Africa share T20I series 2-2 as fifth game is washed out

Anderson was reportedly battling a leg niggle which restricted him to just 8.4 overs of the second innings at Trent Bridge and delayed his introduction into the attack until the second hour of the final morning, the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever