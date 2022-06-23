India batsman Dinesh Karthik makes massive jump in T20I rankings

Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41

Dinesh Karthik

On the back of his recent exploits, veteran Dinesh Karthik jumped a massive 108 spots to 87th on the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters, even as young opener Ishan Kishan broke into the Top 10. Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41.

That form catapulted the left-hander up one spot to sixth on the latest T20 rankings for batters. Karthik has been in excellent form since the IPL-15 and had a few blazing knocks in the T20 series against South Africa.

