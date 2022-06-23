Breaking News
Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate close to 30 per cent
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
Maharashtra political crisis: In touch with 20 MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India batsman Dinesh Karthik makes massive jump in T20I rankings

India batsman Dinesh Karthik makes massive jump in T20I rankings

Updated on: 23 June,2022 09:05 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Top

Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41

India batsman Dinesh Karthik makes massive jump in T20I rankings

Dinesh Karthik


On the back of his recent exploits, veteran Dinesh Karthik jumped a massive 108 spots to 87th on the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters, even as young opener Ishan Kishan broke into the Top 10. Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh steal Mumbai’s mojo on day 1 of Ranji Trophy final




That form catapulted the left-hander up one spot to sixth on the latest T20 rankings for batters. Karthik has been in excellent form since the IPL-15 and had a few blazing knocks in the T20 series against South Africa.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

dinesh karthik t20 t20 international Ishan Kishan south africa sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK