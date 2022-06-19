England star Jos Buttler credits IPL for big score vs The Netherlands

Buttler smashed 14 maximums and seven boundaries as he scored an unbeaten 162 off 70 deliveries at a strike rate of 231.42 to guide England to a record score of 498-4 in 50 overs

England’s Jos Buttler enroute his unbeaten 162. Pic/Getty Images

England’s charismatic batter Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his batting exploits in the opening ODI against The Netherlands, saying he arrived for the series in “good touch” with a “licence to attack.”

Buttler, 31, had emerged as the highest run-getter in IPL-15, scoring 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals as they made it to the final against Gujarat Titans recently.

“The IPL couldn’t have gone better for me, coming here in good touch, good wicket, licence to attack. The World T20 went well, the Ashes was tough, I had two months of no cricket, very refreshing, turned up to the IPL with lots of motivation, energy and drive to get the best out of yourself,” said Buttler after the win.

