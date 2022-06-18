Ness Wadia calls for longer IPL in two parts

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:26 AM IST  |  Rajkot
“Seven matches at home, it is way too less. It should be a minimum of 14,” he told PTI

Shikhar Dhawan. File Pic/ PTI


Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia feels that IPL should now be held in two separate halves with a significant increase in number of matches after the BCCI made a ‘killing’ at the media rights auction with USD 6.2 billion deal. “Seven matches at home, it is way too less. It should be a minimum of 14,” he told PTI.

