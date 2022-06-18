Breaking News
Actor Kim Sharma wishes Leander Paes on 49th birthday

Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Sharma Instagrammed a picture to wish tennis star boyfriend Paes, who turned 49 on Friday

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma


Actor Kim Sharma Instagrammed a picture to wish tennis star boyfriend Leander Paes, who turned 49 on Friday.

She wrote: “Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby. I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo @leanderpaes @julianavansteensel @konikasadler.”




Paes was touched and replied: “Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is Life @kimsharmaofficial,” alongwith a red heart emoji.

