Actor Kim Sharma wishes Leander Paes on 49th birthday

Sharma Instagrammed a picture to wish tennis star boyfriend Paes, who turned 49 on Friday

Actor Kim Sharma Instagrammed a picture to wish tennis star boyfriend Leander Paes, who turned 49 on Friday.

She wrote: “Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby. I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo @leanderpaes @julianavansteensel @konikasadler.”

Paes was touched and replied: “Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is Life @kimsharmaofficial,” alongwith a red heart emoji.