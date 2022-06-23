Ranji Trophy final: We are in a really good position, says Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal

There are still four days and we need to focus on each session and try to win them. We fought really well. We just need to keep going,” Jaiswal told mid-day from Bangalore on Wednesday

Prithvi Shaw’s Mumbai had a tough day against Madhya Pradesh as they managed 248-5 at stumps on Day One of their Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday. However, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 78 (7x4, 1x6), reckoned the 41-time champions did exceedingly well on the opening day.

“I think on this wicket it’s [248-5] really a good score. Nothing went wrong for us on Day One. Everything is going really well and we are in a really good position. There are still four days and we need to focus on each session and try to win them. We fought really well. We just need to keep going,” Jaiswal told mid-day from Bangalore on Wednesday.

An in-form Jaiswal, 20, who is playing only his fourth first-class game and scored 103 against Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals besides a 100 and 181 versus Uttar Pradesh in the semis, was aiming for his fourth successive hundred before he offered a catch to gully fielder Yash Dubey off pacer Anubhav Agarwal (2-56) in the 60th over of the innings. He said: “I was trying to play for as long as possible to get that three-figure mark, but was unfortunate to get out.”

Jaiswal and Shaw (47, 5x4, 1x6) had an 87-run opening stand, which Mumbai failed to capitalise on despite MP using all their four bowlers throughout the day. “The wicket is a bit damp. Some balls came fast off the pitch. It was a tough wicket to face fast bowlers,” said Jaiswal.