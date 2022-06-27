Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Harry Tector; thinks he may get an IPL deal in the future

This is not the first time Tector has impressed against big teams. He had also scored 3 back to back half-centuries in Ireland's ODI series win vs West Indies earlier this year and had also made 79 vs South Africa last year

Harry Tector plays a shot during the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India. Pic/ AFP

Ireland batsman Harry Tector was the hosts lone bright spot in the first T20I against India. His brutal knock of 64* from 33 balls in a rain affected game gave the Irish bowlers something to bowl at. However, it was all for nought in the end as India cruised to a victory.

Nevertheless, Tector caught the eye of India's captain Hardik Pandya. According to IANS, in the post match presentation, Pandya said, "He played some fantastic shots, and obviously, he's 22, I've given him a bat as well, so maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract, and I wish him luck."

"Just look after him well, give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket; it's about understanding your whole lifestyle and what is at stake. If you can manage that, I'm sure he's going to be around -- not just in IPL, in all the leagues in the world," Pandya added.

(With inputs from IANS)