Breaking News
MVA firmly with Thackeray in government or opposition: Prithviraj Chavan
Mumbai: Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar, Maha govt tells Bombay HC
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Gujarat: Court grants remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar to crime branch till July 2
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Harry Tector thinks he may get an IPL deal in the future

Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Harry Tector; thinks he may get an IPL deal in the future

Updated on: 27 June,2022 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This is not the first time Tector has impressed against big teams. He had also scored 3 back to back half-centuries in Ireland's ODI series win vs West Indies earlier this year and had also made 79 vs South Africa last year

Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Harry Tector; thinks he may get an IPL deal in the future

Harry Tector plays a shot during the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India. Pic/ AFP


Ireland batsman Harry Tector was the hosts lone bright spot in the first T20I against India. His brutal knock of 64* from 33 balls in a rain affected game gave the Irish bowlers something to bowl at. However, it was all for nought in the end as India cruised to a victory.

Nevertheless, Tector caught the eye of India's captain Hardik Pandya. According to IANS, in the post match presentation, Pandya said, "He played some fantastic shots, and obviously, he's 22, I've given him a bat as well, so maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract, and I wish him luck."




Also Read: Shane Warne set to be given fitting tribute during first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test


"Just look after him well, give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket; it's about understanding your whole lifestyle and what is at stake. If you can manage that, I'm sure he's going to be around -- not just in IPL, in all the leagues in the world," Pandya added.

This is not the first time Tector has impressed against big teams. He had also scored 3 back to back half-centuries in Ireland's ODI series win vs West Indies earlier this year, and had also scored 79 in an ODI against South Africa last year.

(With inputs from IANS)

india ireland cricket news sports news hardik pandya

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK