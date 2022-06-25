Pakistan Cricket Board to challenge IPL’s proposed extended window

“There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said during a media conference

Ramiz Raja. Pic/AFP

Feeling “short-changed,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to challenge the proposed two-and-a-half month expanded window for the Indian Premier League (IPL). PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference.

“There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference,” Raja said during a media conference here on Friday.

“My point is clear: if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC,” he said.

