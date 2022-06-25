India vs Sri Lanka: Indian women’s cricket team batters need to shine

India eye improved top-order show in second T20I against Sri Lanka today

Team India will bank on opener Smriti Mandhana for a good start. Pic/AFP

Eyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20I, here today.

The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday.

Winning momentum

The team would not only aim to secure the three-match series, but also address the grey areas and continue the winning momentum ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket will make its debut in the T20 format. The Birmingham Games will be held from July 28 to August 8.

In the series opener, the Indians managed a modest 138 for six after opting to bat before the bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, chocked the Lankan batters. But India’s batting show left a lot to be desired in the first game.

The likes of Shafali Verma, who made a run-a-ball 31, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (22) and Richa Ghosh (11) all got starts but could not convert them into substantial knocks.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana endured an off day in office and the visitors would need the duo to click if India are to put on a big total.

Jemimah’s comeback

It was left to Jemimah Rodrigues, who made her comeback to the side after a while, and Deepti Sharma to provide the late burst and take India to the winning total. Even though Rodrigues and Deepti did the rescue act, the Indian think tank would want the top-order to do better job.

