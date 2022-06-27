Breaking News
MVA firmly with Thackeray in government or opposition: Prithviraj Chavan
Mumbai: Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar, Maha govt tells Bombay HC
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Gujarat: Court grants remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar to crime branch till July 2
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shane Warne set to be given fitting tribute during first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test

Shane Warne set to be given fitting tribute during first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test

Updated on: 27 June,2022 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to IANS, Sri Lanka cricket have teamed up with the ministries of tourism and sport to reportedly invite the Warne family as guests to watch the opening Test

Shane Warne set to be given fitting tribute during first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test

Australia’s Shane Warne appeals unsuccessfully for a leg before verdict against Mumbai skipper Sachin Tendulkar during a warm-up tie at Brabourne in 1998. Pic/AFP


As Sri Lanka get ready to take on Australia, the host nation are gearing up to give a fitting tribute to the late legend Shane Warne.

Both the Test matches between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played in Galle, a ground which was close to Warne's heart since this was the venue where Warne picked up his 500th Test wicket.




Warne had also provided financial aid and visited affected areas in the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami that had wrecked Galle.


Also Read: Star India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves record for most T20I powerplay wickets

According to IANS, Sri Lanka cricket have teamed up with the ministries of tourism and sport to reportedly invite the Warne family as guests to watch the opening Test.

The island nation's tourism minister Harin Ferando said that the CEO of Cricket Australia confirmed the Warne family's presence during the match.

(With inputs from IANS)

shane warne test cricket cricket news sports news sri lanka australia

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK