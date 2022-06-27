Shane Warne set to be given fitting tribute during first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test

According to IANS, Sri Lanka cricket have teamed up with the ministries of tourism and sport to reportedly invite the Warne family as guests to watch the opening Test

Australia’s Shane Warne appeals unsuccessfully for a leg before verdict against Mumbai skipper Sachin Tendulkar during a warm-up tie at Brabourne in 1998. Pic/AFP

As Sri Lanka get ready to take on Australia, the host nation are gearing up to give a fitting tribute to the late legend Shane Warne.

Both the Test matches between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played in Galle, a ground which was close to Warne's heart since this was the venue where Warne picked up his 500th Test wicket.

Warne had also provided financial aid and visited affected areas in the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami that had wrecked Galle.

According to IANS, Sri Lanka cricket have teamed up with the ministries of tourism and sport to reportedly invite the Warne family as guests to watch the opening Test.

The island nation's tourism minister Harin Ferando said that the CEO of Cricket Australia confirmed the Warne family's presence during the match.

