Timing of rescheduled England vs India Test at Edgbaston advanced to suit sub-continent viewers

The report added that this could potentially be a disadvantage for the team batting first, given that the early morning dew tilts the balance between bat and ball “too far into the bowlers’ favour.”

Representative Image

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has advanced the time for the rescheduled fifth Test between the hosts and India at Edgbaston from 11:00am to 10:30am in order to accommodate the subcontinent viewers.

The match will commence on July 1. A report in Daily Mail said late on Saturday that the “official playing hours in Indian TV terms will now be 3-10pm,” but the “likelihood remains that the close will be 10.30pm each night as half an hour’s grace is given to teams to complete the allotment of 90 overs per day.”

The fifth Test was suspended for nearly 10 months after several Covid-19 cases were reported in the India camp in September, following which most of the players had flown out for the Indian Premier League’s Dubai leg.

