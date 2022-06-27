Breaking News
ENG vs NZ: Tons of runs for Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell

Updated on: 27 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Leeds
NZ’s duo post fourth century stand of the series as visitors score 326 in 2nd essay

Daryl Mitchell (right) and Tom Blundell during their 113-run stand yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI


England were set a target of 296 to complete a series whitewash of New Zealand after dismissing the Black Caps for 326 in the third Test on Sunday. 

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell joined a select group of players when they posted their fourth century partnership of a Test series. Only four other pairs have performed a similar feat, with Australia’s David Boon and Mark Waugh sharing five hundred stands during the 1993 Ashes series in England. New Zealand’s sixth-wicket duo put on 113 on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Sunday before Mitchell was lbw to Matthew Potts to leave the Black Caps 274-6 in their second innings, a lead of 243.




Also Read: Deepak Hooda leads the charge as India beat Ireland in first T20I


But after Matthew Potts made the breakthrough to have Mitchell lbw on review for 56, the World Test champions collapsed on the fourth afternoon at Headingley. Jack Leach polished off the tail on his way to figures of 5-66, which combined with his first-innings 5-100 gave the left-arm spinner overall figures of 10-166—the first time he had taken 10 wickets in a match during his 25-Test career.

