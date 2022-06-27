Moment of a lifetime: Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava

Shrivastava acknowledged the role of veteran head coach Chandrakant Pandit in learning about leadership in cricket and importance of sticking to the processes

Aditya Shrivastava. Pic/PTI

Being the captain of a Madhya Pradesh team winning the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy is a moment of a lifetime, said a jubilant skipper Aditya Shrivastava.

In his first year as a skipper of the side, Shrivastava has now joined the list of Ranji Trophy winning captains. “Completely ecstatic [on winning Ranji Trophy]. Generation kind of time has gone by since MP has won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It is the moment of a lifetime for me. The emotions are deep, we are trying to laugh it out, but we are extremely emotional from the inside,” said Shrivastava after the match.

Shrivastava acknowledged the role of veteran head coach Chandrakant Pandit in learning about leadership in cricket and importance of sticking to the processes.

