Moment of a lifetime: Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava

Updated on: 27 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Bangalore
Shrivastava acknowledged the role of veteran head coach Chandrakant Pandit in learning about leadership in cricket and importance of sticking to the processes

Aditya Shrivastava. Pic/PTI


Being the captain of a Madhya Pradesh team winning the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy is a moment of a lifetime, said a jubilant skipper Aditya Shrivastava.

In his first year as a skipper of the side, Shrivastava has now joined the list of Ranji Trophy winning captains. “Completely ecstatic [on winning Ranji Trophy]. Generation kind of time has gone by since MP has won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It is the moment of a lifetime for me. The emotions are deep, we are trying to laugh it out, but we are extremely emotional from the inside,” said Shrivastava after the match.




Also Read: Chandrakant Pandit dedicates trophy to Sanjay Jagdale and the late Madhavrao Scindia


Shrivastava acknowledged the role of veteran head coach Chandrakant Pandit in learning about leadership in cricket and importance of sticking to the processes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ranji trophy ranji trophy champions madhya pradesh sports news cricket news mumbai

