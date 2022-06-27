Harmanpreet Kaur and India eye series sweep vs Sri Lanka

India seem to have found the winning momentum, but they won’t be entirely pleased with their performance in the series so far. While the bowlers have done a stellar job in the two games, India’s batting has left a lot to be desired

Harmanpreet Kaur

The series already in their pocket, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final women’s T20I here on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had thrashed the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20 and then followed it up with a dominating five-wicket win in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

More importantly, the wins will be a morale booster for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting next month, where women’s T20 cricket is set to make its debut. India seem to have found the winning momentum, but they won’t be entirely pleased with their performance in the series so far. While the bowlers have done a stellar job in the two games, India’s batting has left a lot to be desired.

Also Read: Deepak Hooda leads the charge as India beat Ireland in first T20I

Additionally, the Indians have been sloppy on the field. The bowling unit has been on the mark for India. The spinners have been sensational, making full use of the slow nature of the pitch. They had comfortably defended 138 in the opening game. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu (43) and opener Vishmi Gunaratne (45) presented the Indian bowling unit with a challenge as the duo put up a 87-run stand in the second game.

But the Indian bowlers made a strong comeback as they gave just 14 runs in the last 3.1 overs while claiming six wickets to restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par 125. Sri Lanka will be desperately hoping to avoid a second consecutive whitewash, having gone down to Pakistan 0-3 in a T20 series recently.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever