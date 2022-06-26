Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Mithali Raj to become leading run-scorer for India in women's T20Is

Kaur achieved the feat while playing the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. At the start of the game, Kaur sat 23 runs behind Raj's tally, but with a knock of 31* to win the game, she surpassed the record by 8 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's stocks continue to grow as she surpassed Mithali Raj's run tally in women's T20I cricket to become the country's leading run-getter.

Harmanpreet now has 2372 T20I runs at an average of 27 in her kitty from a total of 123 matches. She also has 1 century and 6 fifties to her name in this format.

Meanwhile, under her captaincy India won the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare. The visitors will now be eyeing a clean sweep against the island nation in the final game on 26th June at Dambulla.

