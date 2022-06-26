Breaking News
Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Mithali Raj to become leading run-scorer for India in women's T20Is

Updated on: 26 June,2022 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kaur achieved the feat while playing the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. At the start of the game, Kaur sat 23 runs behind Raj's tally, but with a knock of 31* to win the game, she surpassed the record by 8 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP


Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's stocks continue to grow as she surpassed Mithali Raj's run tally in women's T20I cricket to become the country's leading run-getter.

Kaur achieved the feat while playing the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. At the start of the game, Kaur sat 23 runs behind Raj's tally, but with a knock of 31* to win the game, she surpassed the record by 8 runs.




Harmanpreet now has 2372 T20I runs at an average of 27 in her kitty from a total of 123 matches. She also has 1 century and 6 fifties to her name in this format.

Meanwhile, under her captaincy India won the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare. The visitors will now be eyeing a clean sweep against the island nation in the final game on 26th June at Dambulla.

(With inputs from ANI)

