Updated on: 21 June,2022 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
India's cricket fraternity spoke about the benefits of performing yoga and encouraged fans to take it up

Here's how Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh, Pujara and other cricketers celebrated International Yoga Day

Mithali Raj. File Pic/ PTI, Harbhajan Singh. File Pic/AFP


India's former women's team captain Mithali Raj posted a series of pics depicting herself in various yoga poses and accompanied it by saying, "A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you."






Former India and IPL champion Harbhajan Singh Tweeted, "Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong."

Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who is gearing up for India's series against England, put up a picture of himself meditating and wrote, "Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life. This #InternationalDayofYoga try practising Yoga yourself to lead a healthy and peaceful life."

India limited-overs player and Mumbai Indians star Surya Kumar Yadav posted a pic of him stretching backwards and wrote, "Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day."

Punjab Kings captain and Test opener Mayank Agarwal Tweeted, "Yoga se hi hoga. Happy International Yoga day."

Team India fast bowler Ishant Sharma posted a picture of himself in a meditative pose and accompanied it by a caption that read, "Here's to flexibility, strength and growth! This #YogaDay, let’s take a pledge to create a balance in life. Now is the time to take a step to rejuvenate ourselves."

Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad posted a video of himself doing the dhanurasana and wrote, "Add years to your life & life to your years by embracing Yoga in your life. Dhanurasana - Means Bow posture. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, tones legs & arm muscles, Opens up the chest, neck and shoulders and Alleviates stress & fatigue."

