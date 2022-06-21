India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19; misses flight to England

Ashwin is likely to miss the 4-day warm up game on Friday, ahead of the one-off Test against England starting on July 1st

Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic/AFP

India's premier red-ball spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missed his flight to England after testing positive for Covid-19. The bowling all-rounder had arrived in Mumbai with the rest of the Indian team that subsequently flew to England. However, Ashwin stayed back and is currently serving his quarantine period.

Ashwin is likely to miss the 4-day warm up game on Friday, ahead of the one-off Test against England starting on July 1st. Once he tests negative and passes all the required protocols he will link up with the rest of the team.

The rescheduled one-off Test is part of the red-ball series that began in August last year. The 5-match series currently stands 2-1 in India's favour. Ashwin's services were not required in England last year as India preferred playing four seamers and the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from ANI)