Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for Covid 19 misses flight to England

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19; misses flight to England

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ashwin is likely to miss the 4-day warm up game on Friday, ahead of the one-off Test against England starting on July 1st

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19; misses flight to England

Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic/AFP


India's premier red-ball spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missed his flight to England after testing positive for Covid-19. The bowling all-rounder had arrived in Mumbai with the rest of the Indian team that subsequently flew to England. However, Ashwin stayed back and is currently serving his quarantine period.

Ashwin is likely to miss the 4-day warm up game on Friday, ahead of the one-off Test against England starting on July 1st. Once he tests negative and passes all the required protocols he will link up with the rest of the team.




Also Read: Rahul Dravid knows best, says Mohammad Kaif on Umran Malik international entry


The rescheduled one-off Test is part of the red-ball series that began in August last year. The 5-match series currently stands 2-1 in India's favour. Ashwin's services were not required in England last year as India preferred playing four seamers and the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from ANI)

ravichandran ashwin india england test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK