Rahul Dravid knows best, says Mohammad Kaif on Umran Malik international entry

Former India player Mohammad Kaif wants to see pacer Umran in India colours soon, but reckons coach Dravid will blood him when the time is right

Umran Malik trains with the Indian team during the recent T20I series v South Africa. PIC/BCCI

After making everyone sit up and take notice of his sheer pace during the Indian Premier League-15, there were high hopes that Umran Malik would be seen in action in the just-concluded T20 series against South Africa after the Kashmir pacer got a maiden India call-up.

However, in the four matches, Malik did not get a look-in for the playing XI. He will now travel to Ireland where India will play two-T20Is, starting June 26. Team India are then set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs v England once the fifth rescheduled Test is completed.

The chorus, meanwhile, is only growing louder for Malik's much-awaited international debut.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif is also keen to see Malik in action, but fully trusts India head coach Rahul Dravid's method.



Mohammad Kaif. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

"I would like to see Umran Malik in the Indian playing XI one day. But at the same time, I don't want to rush him. Rahul Dravid is seeing him in the dugout. Yes, he has the [express] pace, he is strong and in form at the moment. So, I am not the only one who is waiting for him to play for India. His time will come, but right now Rahul Dravid is doing a great job. He is helping his nerves settle down and letting him watch the games from the outside. When the time is right, he will get his chance and I am sure, he will do a great job. He has got the skills, the pace and the right temperament as a pacer," Kaif said during a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, the broadcaster for India's tour to Ireland and England.



Rahul Dravid. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Malik, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad, got the emerging player award in the IPL-15 after bamboozling top batsmen with sheer pace.

Meanwhile, Kaif marked out Hardik Pandya, who will captain India for the first time against Ireland, and Dinesh Karthik as India's most important players in winning the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Pandya astutely led IPL debutants Gujarat Titans to the title. Karthik's finishing ability for the Royal Challengers Bangalore provided him another comeback into the Indian team. He recently smashed his maiden half-century in T20Is---against South Africa at Rajkot----since his debut in 2006.

"If India are to win the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, I believe Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will play pivotal roles based on their recent performances. You have your Top Four sorted with KL Rahul coming back. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are there, but you've been missing finishers, guys who can play with a higher strike rate. And I believe, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have done that in the IPL and now against South Africa. I am looking forward to seeing these two guys in the World Cup squad because I believe they will play a critical role if India are to win the tournament," Kaif said.