Star India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves record for most T20I powerplay wickets

Kumar achieved this feat on Sunday in the first T20I match against Ireland where he dismissed the opposition captain Andrew Balbirnie with the fifth ball of the match. He now has 34 T20I powerplay wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India. Pic/ AFP

India's veteran swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to display his skill and rack up the accolades, this time breaking the record for the most wickets taken in the powerplay overs in T20I cricket.

Kumar achieved this feat on Sunday in the first T20I match against Ireland where he dismissed the opposition captain Andrew Balbirnie with the fifth ball of the match. He now has 34 T20I powerplay wickets, 1 more than former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree and New Zealand swing bowler Tim Southee.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur and India eye series sweep vs Sri Lanka

Bhuvneshwar also gave away only 16 runs across 3 overs to limit Ireland to 108 runs from 12 overs in a rain affected game. India went on to chase the score down within 10 overs thanks to Deepak Hooda's heroics with the bat.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler has been in great form for the national team of late. He had also won the Player of the Series accolade against South Africa earlier this month.

(With inputs from ANI)