Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid ICU admissions up 26 per cent, but doctors say situation not alarming
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant defects to Eknath Shinde camp
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Star India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves record for most T20I powerplay wickets

Star India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves record for most T20I powerplay wickets

Updated on: 27 June,2022 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kumar achieved this feat on Sunday in the first T20I match against Ireland where he dismissed the opposition captain Andrew Balbirnie with the fifth ball of the match. He now has 34 T20I powerplay wickets

Star India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves record for most T20I powerplay wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India. Pic/ AFP


India's veteran swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to display his skill and rack up the accolades, this time breaking the record for the most wickets taken in the powerplay overs in T20I cricket.

Kumar achieved this feat on Sunday in the first T20I match against Ireland where he dismissed the opposition captain Andrew Balbirnie with the fifth ball of the match. He now has 34 T20I powerplay wickets, 1 more than former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree and New Zealand swing bowler Tim Southee.




Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur and India eye series sweep vs Sri Lanka


Bhuvneshwar also gave away only 16 runs across 3 overs to limit Ireland to 108 runs from 12 overs in a rain affected game. India went on to chase the score down within 10 overs thanks to Deepak Hooda's heroics with the bat.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler has been in great form for the national team of late. He had also won the Player of the Series accolade against South Africa earlier this month.

(With inputs from ANI)

india ireland bhuvneshwar kumar cricket news sports news t20 international

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK