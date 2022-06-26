'Captaincy brings out the best in me,' says India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in the side’s and his debut season earlier this year, has been named as captain of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland, starting today

Hardik Pandya with interim head coach VVS Laxman at Dublin on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

He struck gold in his debut season as captain in the IPL, and Hardik Pandya admits that responsibility brings out the best of him on a cricket field.

Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in the side’s and his debut season earlier this year, has been named as captain of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland, starting here today.

And the dashing all-rounder said he believes in taking ownership on the field. “Earlier too, I liked taking up responsibility and now also it is the same, but it is a bit more responsibility now. I always believed that I did better when I took responsibility,” Hardik said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I.

“If I can take ownership of my own things and take my own decisions, they tend to be strong. Cricket is such a game, staying strong during situations is very important.

“Always responsibility was given to me and I took it and that’s why I became better. While captaining I will see how I can give the same responsibility to every player and give them the ability to fight with situations,” he added.

