India opener KL Rahul shares health update after groin surgery

Rahul was slated to open the batting in the re-scheduled Test vs England and also captain India in the series vs South Africa, but the injury ruled him out of both commitments

KL Rahul

Indian opener and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has successfully undergone a groin surgery in Germany and is now "healing and recovering well."

According to ANI, Rahul posted a message on the Koo app saying, "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

Rahul was supposed to lead the Indian team in the 5 match T20I series against South Africa earlier this month. He was also slated to open the batting in the re-scheduled Test vs England, but the injury ruled him out of both commitments.

With Rohit Sharma also looking doubtful for the Test, India may opt to open with Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal who received an emergency call-up after Rohit tested positive for Covid-19.

(With inputs from ANI)