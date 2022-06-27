Breaking News
ENG vs IND warm-up: Ravichandran Ashwin returns to snap two wickets; Shubman Gill hits 62

Updated on: 27 June,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Leicester
PTI |

It was a much-needed outing for Ashwin, who had travelled to England late after testing positive for the virus

Off-spinner R Ashwin


Opener Shubman Gill struck a sublime 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin snapped two wickets after making his first appearance in the game following his recovery from a Covid-19 infection as India’s warm-up match against Leicestershire ended in a draw here on Sunday.

As many as five Indians turned up for both the teams during the four-day practice match as the visitors looked to put final touch to their preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test against England starting in Birmingham on July 1.




It was a much-needed outing for Ashwin, who had travelled to England late after testing positive for the virus. He looked in good touch as he bowled 11 overs and took two wickets, conceding 31 runs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led India on the fourth and final day.

Coronavirus Shubman Gill ravichandran ashwin team india test cricket jasprit bumrah sports news cricket news

