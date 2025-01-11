Sukumar possesses a distinct writing style that establishes him as one of the finest writers of our time. As the director celebrates his birthday, let's explore some of his must-watch films

Sukumar

Sukumar is a filmmaker known for his visionary approach to cinema. His filmography reflects a dynamic choice of scripts, which he transforms into cinematic spectacles with his brilliant direction. His unique vision is evident in his films, which not only draw audiences to theaters but also set new benchmarks in filmmaking. Additionally, Sukumar possesses a distinct writing style that establishes him as one of the finest writers of our time. As the director celebrates his birthday, let's explore some of his must-watch films:

Pushpa 1 & 2

With Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sukumar delivered one of the biggest Pan-India films ever made. From the iconic character of Pushparaj to its trendsetting dialogues and stellar casting of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the director created a historic milestone. The film not only won hearts but also shattered box office records. Remarkably, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned over ₹800 crores in the Hindi market alone, while its worldwide gross crossed ₹1,800 crores within just 32 days of release—an incredible feat.

Arya 1 & 2

With his debut film Arya, Sukumar introduced a love triangle at its core. Arya, played by Allu Arjun, is a spirited young man who falls for Geetha (Anuradha Mehta) and tries to rescue her from a rowdy college brat, Ajay (Siva Balaji). Sukumar later returned with a sequel, Arya 2. The Arya franchise is considered one of the best works of Allu Arjun and marked a major breakthrough in his acting career, while also earning Sukumar recognition as a talented director in Telugu cinema.

Rangasthalam

With stunning visuals and powerful performances, Rangasthalam is regarded as one of Sukumar's finest works. Ram Charan plays Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired villager who takes on a corrupt local politician while rooting for change in his community. The film received widespread critical acclaim, with reviewers particularly praising Sukumar's exceptional writing.

Nenokkadine

Starring Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon, 1: Nenokkadine is a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle by Sukumar. The psychological thriller follows Gautham, a rock musician haunted by a traumatic childhood. With 25% of his grey matter missing, he is schizophrenic and believes his parents were murdered by three individuals he hallucinates about. Surprisingly, he discovers that these murderers are real and begins to hunt them down. The film is widely regarded as one of the "25 Greatest Telugu Films of the Decade" and reaffirmed Sukumar's brilliance as a filmmaker.

Nannaku Prematho

Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Rakul Preet Singh, Nannaku Prematho received positive reviews and was a box office success. Sukumar's directorial approach made it a highly unconventional Telugu film by incorporating the concept of the butterfly effect into its storyline. The plot revolves around a revenge story against businessman Krishna Murthy Kautilya (Jagapathi Babu) but is presented through a complex and engaging narrative.