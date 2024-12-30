Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kriti Sanon recalls breaking down during Bhediya promotions I cant do this I am exhausted

Kriti Sanon recalls breaking down during Bhediya promotions: 'I can't do this, I am exhausted'

Updated on: 30 December,2024 11:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kriti Sanon spoke about the toll that film promotions take on the health of actors. She recalled an incident during the promotions of Bhediya when they were travelling cities back-to-back

Kriti Sanon recalls breaking down during Bhediya promotions: 'I can't do this, I am exhausted'

Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article
Kriti Sanon recalls breaking down during Bhediya promotions: 'I can't do this, I am exhausted'
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently spoke about the toll that constant film promotions and hectic schedules take on ones health. She said that rigorous promotions for films with actors switching cities constantly becomes hectic and leave them burnt out. She revealed that she had  breakdown on the last day of her film 'Bhediya's promotions. 


Kriti Sanon cried on last day of Bhediya promotions


Kriti Sanon was talking to Ranveer Allahbadia when she spoke about the tiring process of film promotions. "Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting Bhediya. That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before. While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city, doing interviews, and repeating the same things again and again. I wished I could have my answers on a tape recorder. Like, dial 1 for this question and 2 for another. By the end of it, both Varun [Dhawan] and I had memorized each other’s answers.”


Elaborating on the moment she broke down and started crying, the actress said, "On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some conversation, I started crying. I said, ‘I’m very tired; I can’t do this. I’m exhausted.’ Everyone around me froze. It affects your mental health.”

The actress aid that while she enjoys acting, it is the additional pressures of being a part of the film industry that gets hectic for actors. She also said that sometimes she acts rebellious as a coping mechanism. "Sometimes, I become rebellious. Like, I’ll refuse to attend an award show. Once, I told my stylist I wouldn’t go for a photoshoot, and she said I’d have to buy the outfit if I didn’t go. So, I bought it. Bad mein jaake fatka laga mujhe but… (Later, I realized it made a dent in my pocket, but…”

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film 'Do Patti' that was released on Netflix. She played a double role in the film and also turned producer with it. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film also reunited her with senior actress Kajol with whom she last shared screen in the 2015 release Dilwale. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti sanon Entertainment News bhediya varun dhawan health bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK