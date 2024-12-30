Kriti Sanon spoke about the toll that film promotions take on the health of actors. She recalled an incident during the promotions of Bhediya when they were travelling cities back-to-back

Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon recalls breaking down during Bhediya promotions: 'I can't do this, I am exhausted' x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently spoke about the toll that constant film promotions and hectic schedules take on ones health. She said that rigorous promotions for films with actors switching cities constantly becomes hectic and leave them burnt out. She revealed that she had breakdown on the last day of her film 'Bhediya's promotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon cried on last day of Bhediya promotions

Kriti Sanon was talking to Ranveer Allahbadia when she spoke about the tiring process of film promotions. "Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting Bhediya. That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before. While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city, doing interviews, and repeating the same things again and again. I wished I could have my answers on a tape recorder. Like, dial 1 for this question and 2 for another. By the end of it, both Varun [Dhawan] and I had memorized each other’s answers.”

Elaborating on the moment she broke down and started crying, the actress said, "On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some conversation, I started crying. I said, ‘I’m very tired; I can’t do this. I’m exhausted.’ Everyone around me froze. It affects your mental health.”

The actress aid that while she enjoys acting, it is the additional pressures of being a part of the film industry that gets hectic for actors. She also said that sometimes she acts rebellious as a coping mechanism. "Sometimes, I become rebellious. Like, I’ll refuse to attend an award show. Once, I told my stylist I wouldn’t go for a photoshoot, and she said I’d have to buy the outfit if I didn’t go. So, I bought it. Bad mein jaake fatka laga mujhe but… (Later, I realized it made a dent in my pocket, but…”

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film 'Do Patti' that was released on Netflix. She played a double role in the film and also turned producer with it. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film also reunited her with senior actress Kajol with whom she last shared screen in the 2015 release Dilwale.