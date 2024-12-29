Kriti, Nupur, and Kabir were also joined by the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the pictures and videos that are going viral, Kriti can be seen slaying her look in a blue gown

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia at Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon enjoys Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia, MS Dhoni & others x 00:00

Kriti Sanon, who is rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia, was seen attending a concert with him last night, and the pictures and videos of them enjoying the night are now going viral. Kriti, along with her sister Nupur Sanon, actor Varun Sharma, and others, went to attend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's live performance in Dubai. Nupur later took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their time out. In one video, the gang was seen singing Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki, and a snap shows everyone sitting on stage. While sharing that picture, Nupur attached a caption that read, "main 3 handsome men."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon & Kabir Bahia enjoy concert in Dubai

Kriti, Nupur, and Kabir were also joined by the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the pictures and videos that are going viral, Kriti can be seen slaying her look in a blue gown, while Kabir can be seen in a black shirt and matching pants. One picture has MS Dhoni looking dapper in beige pants paired with a black printed shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KanikaMahi (@msdhonijabrafan07)

Recently, Kriti celebrated Christmas with Kabir and his family, and they were also joined by the Dhoni family. For the day, MSD turned into Santa Claus, and Kriti posed with him and shared the beautiful snap on her Instagram.

Earlier this year, Kriti celebrated her birthday in Greece with her near and dear ones. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, singer Stebin Ben, and Kabir Bahia, who is a UK-based businessman. Although Kriti was away from the paparazzi, pictures and videos of her from this private getaway surfaced on social media. Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share some pictures from her trip to Greece but avoided sharing a picture with Kabir. The pictures show Kriti wearing a black shrug, which is also worn by Kabir in one of the pictures he shared on his feed.

So, who is Kabir Bahia?

He is based in the UK and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio. He studied at Regent's University London, where he specialised in business, management, marketing, and related support services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is also a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal, and Hardik Pandya. His feed has pictures of him posing with the Indian cricketers. He was also part of Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's wedding, which took place in Udaipur last year.