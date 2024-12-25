It was Santa Claus who stole the entire spotlight during Kriti's celebration because he was none other than former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In Pic: Kriti Sanon with MS Dhoni

Kriti Sanon dropped a series of pictures from her Christmas celebration, and one picture from the entire carousel that stole hearts was of Santa Claus. Yes, you read that right — it was Santa Claus who stole the entire spotlight during Kriti's celebration because he was none other than former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing Santa Claus. The man who became the Santa of the entire country by bringing the World Cup home has now dressed like one for his daughter Ziva.

Kriti Sanon’s Christmas dump

Along with Dhoni, another person who joined Kriti's Christmas celebration was her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and his family. In the pictures that Kriti shared on her Instagram, she gave a peek inside the celebration. In one snap, she was seen posing with MS Dhoni, who brought the holiday spirit to life in a Santa costume. Another picture has Kriti posing in front of a Christmas tree, looking absolutely cute in a Santa hat. While Kriti's carousel didn’t have any pictures with Kabir, he shared a family portrait featuring the whole group — his parents, brother, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, their daughter Ziva, and, of course, Kriti, seated beside Kabir, holding his arm and leaning in close.

Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, according to his LinkedIn bio. He studied at Regent’s University London, specializing in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading travel agency based in the UK. Reportedly, Kabir was born in 1999 and Kriti in 1990, making her nine years older than him. Kabir and Kriti were reportedly introduced by the latter’s sister, Nupur Sanon. Kabir was also part of her birthday vacation in Greece. Kabir is a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya.