Kriti Sanon has been rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, and now it looks like the actress has put out a subtle hint confirming her relationship with Kabir. The actress shared a cutesy picture of herself posing for a selfie with Bahia to wish him on his birthday. The picture suggests they are currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai together.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram Stories to share the special wish. In the picture, Kriti is seen standing close to Kabir in front of a beautiful beach backdrop. The actress looked happy in a white shirt paired with a white-and-blue bralette, while Kabir rocked a black T-shirt. “Happiest birthday, K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!" Kriti wrote while wishing her rumoured boyfriend.

Interestingly, Kabir had shared a series of pictures from Dubai two days earlier, wearing the same black T-shirt. While posting the pictures, he captioned them, “November In Dubai With My Darling! Swipe to Slide 5 To See My Darling." Kriti Sanon reacted to his post with a

Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio. He studied at Regent's University London, specialising in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading travel agency based in the UK. Reportedly, Kabir was born in 1999 and Kriti in 1990, making her nine years older than him. Kabir and Kriti were reportedly introduced by the latter's sister, Nupur Sanon. Kabir was also part of her birthday vacation in Greece.

Kabir is a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya.

Kriti Sanon’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her maiden production 'Do Patti', which also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress plays a double role in the thriller, which was released on Netflix. Kajol, on the other hand, plays a headstrong police officer.

'Do Patti' has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. This is not the first time Kriti and Kajol have shared screen space. The two previously worked together in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dilwale', which was released in 2015.