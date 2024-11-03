Reportedly, Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon were introduced by the latter's sister Nupur Sanon. He was also on Kriti's birthday vacation in Greece, pictures of which went viral on social media

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon avoids posing with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Mumbai airport x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who has been rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday right after his arrival. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. The two however avoid posing together. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading travel agency based in the UK. Reportedly, Kabir was born in 1999 and Kriti in 1990, making the latter nine years older than him. Reportedly, Kabir and Kriti were introduced by the latter's sister Nupur Sanon. He was also on her birthday vacation in Greece.

Kabir is a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal, and Hardik Pandya.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon is basking in her maiden production ‘Do Patti’ release which also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress is seen in a double role in the thriller which was released on Netflix. Kajol on the other hand plays a headstrong police officer.

Kriti said, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first.”

‘Do Patti’ has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. This is not the first time Kriti and Kajol have shared screen space. The two have previously worked in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale’, which was released in 2015.