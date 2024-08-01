Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Here's everything you need to know about the 25-year-old

Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article Meet Kabir Bahia: Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend who was also present at Hardik Pandya's wedding x 00:00

Actress Kriti Sanon recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday in Greece with her near and dear ones. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, singer Stebin Ben, and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, a UK-based businessman. Although Kriti was away from the paparazzi, pictures, and videos of her from this private getaway have surfaced on social media.

Kriti has never publicly spoken about her relationship and neither has she been spotted with him in the city. However, it is rumoured that the National Award-winning actress is dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia and his being part of her birthday celebrations in Greece has further solidified the rumours.

Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share some pictures from her recent trip to Greece but avoided sharing a picture with Kriti. The pictures see Kriti wear a black shrug which is also worn by Kabir in one of the pictures she shared on his feed.

So who is Kabir Bahia?

He is based in the UK and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading travel agency based in the UK. Reportedly, Kabir was born in 1999 and Kriti in 1990, making the latter nine years older than him. Reportedly, Kabir and Kriti were introduced by the latter's sister Nupur Sanon. They were first spotted together in viral images that surfaced in April 2024.

He is also a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal and Hardik Pandya. His feed has pictures of him posing with the Indian cricketers. He was also also part of Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's wedding, which took place in Udaipur last year.

Kabir was also part of Dhoni's wife Sakshi's birthday celebration in 2018 and he also shared a selfie of himself with Ziva Dhoni from the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking of Kriti's upcoming projects, she will be seen in the crime thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement. The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.