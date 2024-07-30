Breaking News
'Let her live': Fans defend Kriti Sanon after her smoking video from Greece vacay goes viral

Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kriti Sanon, who was away for her birthday, was spotted smoking at a private getaway in Greece alongside her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, a video of which has gone viral

Kriti Sanon Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon ringed in her birthday in Greece by jetting off for a much-needed vacation. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, singer Stebin Ben, and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, a UK-based businessman. Although Kriti was away from the paparazzi, pictures, and videos of her from this private getaway have surfaced on social media. 


A Reddit user posted a video of Kriti and Kabir smoking at a restaurant with open seating, taking in the mesmerizing view of Greece. The post read, “Here is Kriti in the red holding a cigarette right at the end of the video. And before you say so what..well they all have a holier-than-thou image but still smoke which is just stupid and unhealthy. And I like Kritii!!”



byu/Stunning_Cow_5233 inBollyBlindsNGossip
byu/Stunning_Cow_5233 inBollyBlindsNGossip


The video sparked a debate in the comment section where fans of the actress defended her. One user wrote, “There’s something so distasteful about famous people being filmed on holiday without their consent.”

“Kriti is a hypocrite but I am not sure she’s any worse than any other person out there whose public face might be different to who they are in private,” added another. 

One user commented, “Let her live her life and enjoy her vacation. What is the fuss here I don't know.”

“People smoke so what? why is that an issue? She is on vacation, she can do anything she wants that is not illegal,” wrote one netizen. 

Kriti Sanon, who claims to have been a non-smoker all her life, had to pick up a cigarette for her part in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. In 2017, she told Mid-day that despite being hesitant initially, she eventually decided to light up a few cigarettes for her role. "I was always a non-smoker and I continue to be one. I only picked up the cigarette because my character demanded me to do that."

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Kriti will be seen in the crime thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement. The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

