Kriti Sanon discusses the struggles of going behind the camera with her production house for her first film, Do Patti

Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article

For every actor, there is that one film that pushes them into the spotlight. For Kriti Sanon, that film was Mimi, which won her a National Award last year. Now, the actor is solidifying her position as a producer-actor, who is synonymous with strong stories, with her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. In the new episode of No Filter Neha season 6 on JioTV, Sanon candidly speaks about Mimi and how the film changed her image. “I didn’t know it was ‘that’ film for me. I wanted to challenge myself. I was ready to shoulder the film, but I didn’t know it would become that film for me,” says the actor as she gears up for her first production, Do Patti.

Sanon has made the film, also starring Kajol, along with Kanika Dhillon. Giving people a peek into her journey as a producer so far, the artiste revealed that the working hours are rather long for a producer. “There were times when I worked for 16 to 17 hours [in a day], but I ensured to finish the scene. When I told people this, they claimed that I have now become a producer, [understanding] and seeing budgets and per-day costs. I believe I have always been understanding and a producer’s actor,” she explains.

