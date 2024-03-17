Breaking News
Lok Sabha polls: Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas to vote on May 20
MVA ready for polls, says Raut; Sharad Pawar faction questions 5-phase schedule
Priyanka Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's Dharavi
Pune Police files chargesheet against drug lord Lalit Patil, others
Will it be MVA without VBA?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > A mile in the producers shoe
<< Back to Elections 2024

A mile in the producer’s shoe

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Kriti Sanon discusses the struggles of going behind the camera with her production house for her first film, Do Patti

A mile in the producer’s shoe

Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article
A mile in the producer’s shoe
x
00:00

For every actor, there is that one film that pushes them into the spotlight. For Kriti Sanon, that film was Mimi, which won her a National Award last year. Now, the actor is solidifying her position as a producer-actor, who is synonymous with strong stories, with her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. In the new episode of No Filter Neha season 6 on JioTV, Sanon candidly speaks about Mimi and how the film changed her image. “I didn’t know it was ‘that’ film for me. I wanted to challenge myself. I was ready to shoulder the film, but I didn’t know it would become that film for me,” says the actor as she gears up for her first production, Do Patti.


Sanon has made the film, also starring Kajol, along with Kanika Dhillon. Giving people a peek into her journey as a producer so far, the artiste revealed that the working hours are rather long for a producer. “There were times when I worked for 16 to 17 hours [in a day], but I ensured to finish the scene. When I told people this, they claimed that I have now become a producer, [understanding] and seeing budgets and per-day costs. I believe I have always been understanding and a producer’s actor,” she explains.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti sanon bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK