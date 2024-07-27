Natasa has shared a note on her social media that discusses parenting and how people shouldn't be hard on their children

In Pic: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and their son

Natasa Stankovic shares post saying 'not being hard on children' as she co-parents Agastya with Hardik

Natasa Stankovic announced her divorce from Hardik Pandya through a collaborative post. The actress recently moved to Serbia with their son, Agastya. In their divorce post, the couple talked about co-parenting their son. Now, Natasa has shared a note on her social media that discusses parenting and how people shouldn't be hard on their children.

Natasa took to her Instagram stories to share this thoughtful quote about parenting, which is catching the eye of netizens. The note reads, “Don’t be hard on your children because the world is a hard place. That’s not tough love. That’s tough luck. The fact is that when they are born to you, YOU are their world, and they are yours to love.” Just after this, Natasa dropped a picture of Agastya enjoying his time with his friend.

A few days back, Natasa posted photos from her museum visit with son Agastya. What really got people talking were the comments Hardik left for his son and ex-wife. As soon as Natasa posted on Instagram, Hardik left two comments, each with emoticons.

The first comment had an evil eye emoji, followed by a heart eyes emoji and a thumbs up. Two minutes later, the cricketer left another comment, this time just a simple red heart.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Announcement

Hardik Pandya recently announced his separation from Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year-long union. The couple, who are blessed with a three-year-old son, Agastya, released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to "part ways mutually."

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya wrote in his Instagram post.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he concluded in his post.