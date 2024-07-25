Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Amidst separation check out Hardik Pandyas heartfelt reaction to Natasa Stankovics post with son Agastya

Amidst separation, check out Hardik Pandya's heartfelt reaction to Natasa Stankovic's post with son Agastya

Updated on: 25 July,2024 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

As soon as Natasa posted on Instagram, Hardik left two comments, each with emoticons spouting different emotions

Amidst separation, check out Hardik Pandya's heartfelt reaction to Natasa Stankovic's post with son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic

Listen to this article
Amidst separation, check out Hardik Pandya's heartfelt reaction to Natasa Stankovic's post with son Agastya
x
00:00

Natasa Stankovic, who went to Serbia with her son Agastya Pandya a day before announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya, recently posted photos from their museum visit.


Amidst separation, check out Hardik Pandya's heartfelt reaction



What really got people talking were the comments Hardik left for his son and ex-wife. As soon as Natasa posted on Instagram, Hardik left two comments, each with emoticons.


The first comment had an evil eye emoji, followed by a heart eyes emoji and a thumbs up. Two minutes later, the cricketer left another comment, this time just a simple red heart.

Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic revealed problems in her relationship after publicly announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Shortly before confirming the separation on Thursday, Natasa travelled to Serbia with their son, Agastya. Currently, Natasa is enjoying time with Agastya in Serbia, as evident from her recent Instagram posts.

On July 22, Natasa Stankovic shared some photos of her recent outing with her son, Agastya, in Serbia on Instagram. In one story, Natasa is seen posing with her four-year-old and captioned it, "Heart full of joy." Other pictures show Agastya checking out dinosaur models at a park. One photo captures them happily posing in front of a dinosaur statue, and another shows Agastya playing in the sand.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce announcement

Hardik Pandya recently announced separation with Bollywood actress wife Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year-long union. The couple, who are blessed with a three-year-old son Agastya, released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to 'part ways mutually'.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya wrote in his Instagram post.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he concluded in his post.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hardik pandya Natasa Stankovic bollywood bollywood events bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK