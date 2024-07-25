As soon as Natasa posted on Instagram, Hardik left two comments, each with emoticons spouting different emotions

Natasa Stankovic, who went to Serbia with her son Agastya Pandya a day before announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya, recently posted photos from their museum visit.

Amidst separation, check out Hardik Pandya's heartfelt reaction

What really got people talking were the comments Hardik left for his son and ex-wife. As soon as Natasa posted on Instagram, Hardik left two comments, each with emoticons.

The first comment had an evil eye emoji, followed by a heart eyes emoji and a thumbs up. Two minutes later, the cricketer left another comment, this time just a simple red heart.

Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic revealed problems in her relationship after publicly announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Shortly before confirming the separation on Thursday, Natasa travelled to Serbia with their son, Agastya. Currently, Natasa is enjoying time with Agastya in Serbia, as evident from her recent Instagram posts.

On July 22, Natasa Stankovic shared some photos of her recent outing with her son, Agastya, in Serbia on Instagram. In one story, Natasa is seen posing with her four-year-old and captioned it, "Heart full of joy." Other pictures show Agastya checking out dinosaur models at a park. One photo captures them happily posing in front of a dinosaur statue, and another shows Agastya playing in the sand.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce announcement

Hardik Pandya recently announced separation with Bollywood actress wife Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year-long union. The couple, who are blessed with a three-year-old son Agastya, released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to 'part ways mutually'.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya wrote in his Instagram post.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he concluded in his post.