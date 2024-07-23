Currently, Natasa is enjoying time with Agastya in Serbia, as evident from her recent Instagram posts

Natasa with her son Agastya

Listen to this article Natasa Stankovic is 'full of joy' as she bonds with son Agastya in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya x 00:00

Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic revealed problems in her relationship after publicly announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Shortly before confirming the separation on Thursday, Natasa travelled to Serbia with their son, Agastya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Natasa is enjoying time with Agastya in Serbia, as evident from her recent Instagram posts.

On July 22, Natasa Stankovic shared some photos of her recent outing with her son, Agastya, in Serbia on Instagram. In one story, Natasa is seen posing with her four-year-old and captioned it, "Heart full of joy." Other pictures show Agastya checking out dinosaur models at a park. One photo captures them happily posing in front of a dinosaur statue, and another shows Agastya playing in the sand.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce announcement

Hardik Pandya recently announced separation with Bollywood actress wife Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year-long union. The couple, who are blessed with a three-year-old son Agastya, released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to 'part ways mutually'.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya wrote in his Instagram post.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he concluded in his post.

The Serbian model was seen leaving Mumbai on Wednesday. She has posted a picture of an unnamed street on her stories and wrote, "Home sweet home". She has confirmed that she has moved out of the country and out of the Pandya house following the divorce.

About Hardik and Natasa:

Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn't post anything for Nataša's birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Nataša, which fueled the rumours even more. He also arrived solo for the grand Ambani wedding that concluded recently.