Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Natasa Stankovic is full of joy as she bonds with son Agastya in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is 'full of joy' as she bonds with son Agastya in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Currently, Natasa is enjoying time with Agastya in Serbia, as evident from her recent Instagram posts

Natasa Stankovic is 'full of joy' as she bonds with son Agastya in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Natasa with her son Agastya

Listen to this article
Natasa Stankovic is 'full of joy' as she bonds with son Agastya in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya
x
00:00

Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic revealed problems in her relationship after publicly announcing her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Shortly before confirming the separation on Thursday, Natasa travelled to Serbia with their son, Agastya.


Currently, Natasa is enjoying time with Agastya in Serbia, as evident from her recent Instagram posts.



On July 22, Natasa Stankovic shared some photos of her recent outing with her son, Agastya, in Serbia on Instagram. In one story, Natasa is seen posing with her four-year-old and captioned it, "Heart full of joy." Other pictures show Agastya checking out dinosaur models at a park. One photo captures them happily posing in front of a dinosaur statue, and another shows Agastya playing in the sand.


Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce announcement

Hardik Pandya recently announced separation with Bollywood actress wife Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year-long union. The couple, who are blessed with a three-year-old son Agastya, released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to 'part ways mutually'.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya wrote in his Instagram post.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he concluded in his post.

The Serbian model was seen leaving Mumbai on Wednesday. She has posted a picture of an unnamed street on her stories and wrote, "Home sweet home". She has confirmed that she has moved out of the country and out of the Pandya house following the divorce. 

About Hardik and Natasa:

Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn't post anything for Nataša's birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Nataša, which fueled the rumours even more. He also arrived solo for the grand Ambani wedding that concluded recently. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Natasa Stankovic hardik pandya bollywood bollywood events Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK