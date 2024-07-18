Breaking News
Natasa Stankovic moves back home, confirms divorce with Hardik Pandya

Updated on: 18 July,2024 09:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After much back and forth, model Natasa Stankovic has moved out of Mumbai after divorce with Hardik Pandya. The former couple have announced the same

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have formally announced their separation. Months after speculation of their divorce, the former couple has announced the same. 


In a post, Natasa penned, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."


She further wrote, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."


 
 
 
 
 
The Serbian model was seen leaving from Mumbai on Wednesday. She has posted a picture of an unnamed street on her stories and wrote, "Home sweet home". She has confirmed that she has moved out of the country and out of the Pandya house following the divorce. 

About Hardik and Natasa:

Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn't post anything for Nataša's birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Nataša, which fueled the rumours even more. He also arrived solo for the grand Ambani wedding that concluded recently. 

Meanwhile, Hardik has been in the news for his game as well as personal life. He was heavily criticised after he was named captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and for the team's performance.  However, he redeemed himself with his game in the World Cup for team India. Speaking about the criticism he had said, “I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don’t know even know me one per cent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. “Even difficult times, they don’t last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose". 

